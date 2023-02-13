It has been one year since national garden centre chain Cherry Lane took over Retford and Gainsborough Garden Centre, located in Saundby.

The anniversary is being marked with an in-store competition where customers could win a £150 voucher.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Customers can win a £150 Cherry Lane voucher to spruce up their garden by scanning their Cherry Picked Rewards loyalty card or app whenever they make a purchase from now until March 31. The more scans each customer does, the more entries they get into the competition, providing an even greater chance to win.

Retford and Gainsborough Garden Centre by Cherry Lane

Located on Bar Road, Saundby, the garden centre has undergone significant changes since its acquisition, including more product ranges and new departments across the store. These include an outdoor living, pets and garden care. A new menu has also been introduced at the popular Citrus Café.

Cherry Lane retained all existing employees when it acquired the garden centre. Currently, 23 staff work across the garden centre and café, including five new team members who have been recruited in the past 12 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leigh Lunn, manager at Retford & Gainsborough by Cherry Lane, said: “We’re very pleased to be a fully-fledged member of the Cherry Lane family, with our makeover complete in time for our first anniversary. Every area of the garden centre has so much more to offer, from our increased range of plants to the new look Citrus Café. Thank you to our fantastic customers who have supported us throughout the work and we can’t wait to welcome them as they pop in to enter our voucher competition and celebrate with us.”