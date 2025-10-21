BARN CONVERSION: Four bed home near Worksop with pony paddock and annex on the market for £500,000

Moving into the lounge you see an abundance of character features including a traditional beamed ceiling, feature fireplace place with beamed mantelpiece, oak flooring, central heating radiator and double glazed window. The dining room features a commanding stone fire place and beamed ceiling, wooden flooring plus double glazed doors to the front and rear elevations, making the space light and bright. A generously proportioned kitchen is fitted with a good range of shaker style cabinets, granite work surfaces and 1 1/2 undermounted sink and drainer unit. The kitchen features space for appliances including range a cooker and an American fridge freezer. A cloak room fitted with WC is the perfect added convenience for family life or hosting guests. Moving upstairs a turning staircase leads to the landing with herringbone brick feature wall and beams. Bedroom one boasts a traditional beamed ceiling, timber flooring and has an ensuite fitted with wc, wash hand basin and corner shower cubicle with traditional beams, heated towel rail, tiled flooring and vellux style window. Beamed ceilings can also be found in bedroom two, whilst bedroom three is light and bright with vellux style windows. The family bathroom is full of character with a beamed ceiling, fitted with wc, wash hand basin and double ended claw foot bath tub. The single storey annex has a lounge/diner, bedroom, bathroom fitted with three piece white suite and kitchen with apace for appliances including washing machine and fridge. The annex features complementary flooring, loft access, central heating and double glazed windows. Moving outside double gates lead to the front with a gravel parking area, pond and raised patio area.