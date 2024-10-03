Located at Rose Bowl Gardens, on the edge of town but less than half a mile from the railway station, the five-bedroom, detached house is being marketed by Tuxford-based agents Clark Estates, who have attached a price tag of £360,000.

Take a look around with us, via our photo gallery below, and discover why it could be the perfect family home, both inside and outside.

That ‘BBQ shack’ is part of a composite, raised decking area in a wonderful, private rear garden, which also features an Astroturf lawn, low-maintenance slate, shrubs, patio area and a gate leading to a garage, not to mention outdoor electrics and a water supply.

What’s more, there is a front garden too, with a gravelled driveway, lawned area and slabbed Indian stone path leading to the front door. Nearby stands a garage with electric roller-shutter door, electricity and lighting.

The gardens are as impressive as the interior, which spans three floors. The entrance hall leads to a lounge with a chimney media wall, a dining room with suspended ceiling mood-lighting, a kitchen, a cosy snug, a utility room and a WC on the ground floor.

The family bathroom and four of the bedrooms can be found on the first floor, including one bedroom with an en suite shower room. The stunning master bedroom, complete with dressing room area and en suite, is on the second floor.

Once you have checked out our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

Spacious lounge with Dimplex We begin our tour of the £360,000 Retford property in this spacious lounge, a front-facing family room with a feature integrated electric Dimplex system that provides heat and light. The windows have tailor-made shutters, while the floor is laminated slate-style.

Chimney media wall and mood lighting The lounge is also distinguished by a chimney media wall that sits in between feature wood walls. Note also a suspended ceiling with feature coloured mood-lighting.

Dining room Just beyond the lounge is a dining room that is ideal for family meals. It boasts suspended ceiling mood-lighting and a laminate slate-style floor, while patio doors provide a full view of the rear garden.

Cosy snug A third reception room is this cosy snug, which faces the front of the property. Attributes include a feature fireplace, laminate floor and ceiling lights.