A dream garden is the icing on the cake for this superb five-bedroom family house that has just hit the market in Worksop.

With a guide price of £540,000, applied by Retford-based estate agents Nicholsons, you would expect a certain amount of luxury at the detached Chatsworth Road property. And you get it – with three reception rooms, three bathrooms, a triple garage and solar panels.

But it’s the substantial, beautifully maintained garden that induces the wow factor. Just listen to what it contains – a bar, a hot tub, a brick-built barbecue area, a pergola, lawns with mature, well-stocked borders, a paved patio seating area, a raised decked seating area, a large shed with light and power, two greenhouses, log storage and even a chicken coop!

As well as the triple garage, which has an electric door and a six-foot deep working pit, there is a single garage, plus a block-paved driveway and a hard standing area for off-street parking.

Our photo gallery below takes you round the interior of the house. A welcoming entrance hallway guides you to a spacious kitchen with integrated appliances, living room with log-burner, dining room, study and downstairs WC. On the first floor, you will find all five bedrooms, two of which boast en suite shower rooms, and also a family bathroom suite.

The location isn’t bad either – in an established part of Worksop, within walking distance of the town centre, close to local schools and shops and with very easy access to excellent transport links.

Once you've flicked through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Welcoming hallway This entrance hallway welcomes you into the Worksop property. Either side of the front door are windows, while the floor is made of natural wood. Doors lead to the living room and dining room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Spacious kitchen with style A spacious kitchen is fitted with an extensive range of wall and base units, with complementary work surfaces incorporating a sink unit with mixer tap. Downlights, coving to the ceiling, a tiled floor and a modern, vertical central heating radiator all add splashes of style Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Integrated appliances Integrated appliances in the kitchen include a free-standing range-style gas cooker with electric extractor fan above, dishwasher and fridge/freezer. Windows overlook, and a door leads out to, the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Washing machine and pantry There is space and supply for a washing machine within the kitchen, which also contains a walk-in pantry and two storage cupboards. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales