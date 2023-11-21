A housing development site manager has earned a prestigious award for the high-quality properties being built in Worksop.

The National House Building Council (NHBC) recognised Ryan Taylor from Barratt Homes for his site management capabilities with a Seal of Excellence Award, which is a top industry accolade.

Ryan, aged 27, who has been working for the developer for nearly 10 years, has now achieved his second Seal of Excellence award.

Ryan has overseen the housebuilder’s Gateford Park development in Worksop since April 2021, and has previously won two Pride in the Job Quality Awards for his work on site.

Ryan Taylor, Site Manager at Barratt Homes' Gateford Park development in Worksop

He said: “The award is a great acknowledgement of the hard work and dedication shown by the whole site team who continue to produce the highest of quality. It is a collective effort which wouldn’t be possible without each and every one of them.”

Mark Pettet, aged 57 has also secured a Seal of Excellence Award for his site management efforts at Fernwood Village in Newark.

To win a Seal of Excellence, site managers are marked against key criteria such as technical expertise, health and safety, consistency, leadership and attention to detail.

Having won a Pride in the Job Quality Award earlier in the year, the Seal of Excellence achievement marks an excellent year of achievements for the Nottinghamshire site managers.

Mark Cotes, Managing Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “It’s truly gratifying to see Mark and Ryan’s hard work and dedication recognised with the Seal of Excellence.

“They have shown exceptional leadership and a commitment to delivering high-quality properties in Nottinghamshire, and this is a fantastic reward for their unwavering efforts. I also want to acknowledge the entire team behind these successes, as it's a testament to their dedication and expertise.

“This recognition not only reflects their individual excellence but also highlights the overall high standards we maintain at Barratt Homes.”

