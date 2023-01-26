Attractive £435,000 village cottage in Oldcotes is fantasy turned into reality

Living in a village cottage is the stuff of dreams for most of us, but you can wake up to the reality of it in Oldcotes.

For this attractive three-bedroom, detached property, set back from the road and tucked away behind stone-built walls, has come on to the Worksop housing market.

Estate agents Martin and Co have attached a guide price of £435,000 and insist the Blyth Road cottage is a must-see as a family home with bags of potential.

Our photo gallery below gives you an insight into what you will get for your money. In brief, the cottage spans two floors, with the ground floor housing an entrance hallway, a lounge, dining room, kitchen with pantry, summer room or garden room and a family bathroom with WC. Upstairs, you will find a gallery landing leading to three bedrooms and a shower room.

Outside, electric gates at the front open on to a driveway that leads to a single, detached garage. There is also an enclosed and private garden, while the back garden is mainly laid to lawn, with mature shrubs, and a lovely view of local farmland.

Bright lounge We start our tour of the Blyth Road cottage in this bright lounge, which is one of two reception rooms on the ground floor. Windows to the front and back give the room an abundance of natural light.

Warm and homely A coal-effect fire with surround gives the lounge a warm and homely feel. The floor is fully tiled.

Dining room The second reception room at the Oldcotes cottage is this stylish dining room. It boasts wood-effect flooring, built-in storage with a feature display unit and a front-facing uPVC window.

Summer room Next stop is the summer room or garden room, which is a lovely addition to the £435,000 property. French doors open out to the garden, while windows on three sides enable you to soak up the stunning views.