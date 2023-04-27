We all love a barn conversion – and they don’t come much more stunning than this one at Forest Hill Park in Worksop.

The Saddlery, a stone-built, three-bedroom property, has been renovated to the highest of standards while retaining many original features. And Kiveton Park-based agents, Bell & Co, say they are “honoured” to bring it to market – for an asking price of £450,000, with no vendor chain.

The entrance hallway sets the tone immediately as it showcases superb original beams.The rest of the ground floor consists of a large lounge with log-burner, dining room, modern kitchen and WC.

Upstairs, you will find three double bedrooms. The master gives access to the back garden, while the second has its own en suite shower room with floor-to-ceiling marble tiles. A family bathroom contains a free-standing bath.

Outside is a resin driveway providing off-street parking space for multiple vehicles. An enclosed back garden features artificial grass, outdoor lighting, a barbecue area and a garden room that could easily be converted into a home office.

Viewing is highly recommended by Bell & Co, but we can treat you to the next best thing with our photo gallery below. For more information, including a floor plan, please visit the Zoopla website here.

Please note that some of the photos have been virtually staged to give you an impression of what the room could look like when fully furnished.

