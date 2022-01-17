David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West show homes at its brand new Worksop development, Gateford Manor.

Gateford Manor is the third and final phase of the new Gateford Park development.

Gateford Manor will offer 107 three and four bedroom homes.

Show homes available at the development include The Hadley, a detached, three bedroom home and The Holden is a four bedroom home that offers plenty of space and is perfect for growing families.

The final show home at Gateford Manor, which launched this weekend, is The Greenwood, a three bedroom, semi-detached home spread across three floors to allow flexible living.

Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, Sam Wood said: “We are delighted to be launching our stunning new show home at Gateford Manor.

"Our Gateford Park development has been hugely popular, so we are thrilled to be launching our final phase to deliver more quality homes for local people.”

Homes at Gateford Manor are available to purchase from £257,995 with a range of buying incentives also available on site.

Home working There is a home study on the ground floor, ideal for home working.

Three bedrooms The Greenwood, a three bedroom, semi-detached home spread across three floors.

Bathroom The lounge, main bedroom and en suite bathroom can be found on the first floor.

Three bedrooms One of the double bedrooms in the show home.