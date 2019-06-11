Green-fingered college pair to appear on BBC’s Gardener’s World

Rotherham College Foundation students, Callum Gregory and Tommie Hamilton, are set to appear on BBC Gardeners’ World after volunteering at the Oasis Community Gardens in Worksop.

The aim of Oasis Community Gardens is to improve the lives of those in the neighbouring community by offering social events and activities but also educational opportunities, including allowing volunteers to help in the gardens and grow their gardening skills.

Callum and Tommie, both based at Rotherham College’s Dinnington Campus, got involved in the filming by making hanging baskets with presenter, Adam Frost and were able to share their favourite things about volunteering at the Gardens.

Callum said “I love to do everything here at the garden, my favourite thing is to do the composting.

“I’m really excited to appear on Gardeners’ World, it’s really exciting to have a film crew with us.”

Tommie added “Sewing seeds is my favourite job but I also like planting and watering the plants.”