Grade II class with modern luxuries like a Jacuzzi-style bath

Whitwell

High Street

£115,000

This is a Grade-II listed cottage in a sought-after village location that combines the traditional with the modern.

The cottage is understood to date back to 1695 but has modern gas central heating and a Jacuzzi-style bath in the bathroom.

The property is particularly well situated being just five minutes from the M1 junction at Barlborough, giving good access to sheffield, Chesterfield and Nottingham

The village railway station is also within easy walking distance and is on the East Midlands line

The position is delightful and set amongst properties of a similar age and character with a courtyard and a quiet backwater position with access off Greenway to the parking space.

The property is within easy walking distance of the good local shops, schools and public transport.

The property has a porch which opens into the kitchen with drawers, cupboards, worktops, high level cupboards.

The living room has a built-in storage cupboard, wall mounted gas fire and a door to the staircase giving access to the first floor accommodation.

Ground floor accommodation is completed by the sitting room with recess shelving, central heating radiator, under stairs store place.

The first landing has a an airing cupboard and access to all rooms.

Both bedrooms have natural wood flooring and bedroom one also has an original fireplace as an extra feature.

Accommodation is completed by the bathroom with exposed wooden flooring, Jacuzzi-style corner bath with electric shower over, wash basin and wc.

There is a courtyard area which is included in the sale of the property plus an allocated parking space (details to be confirmed by solicitors).