YouTube group Sidemen launch brand-new cereal flavour

BEST Ice Cream Crunch is priced at £2.50

The cereal has over 100 calories per bowl and includes vitamins and minerals

YouTube group Sidemen are known for their many ventures, which include online personas, clothing stores, books and more.

But did you know that they have their own breakfast brand named BEST? The YouTubers launched their very own cereal brand in March 2024, and have now expanded their range with the introduction of a new flavour.

Launched exclusively in Iceland stores, the brand-new BEST cereal is Ice Cream Crunch, which joins the already existing flavours such as; Choco Crunch and Caramel Gold.

YouTube group launch ice cream flavoured breakfast in UK supermarket - priced at only £2.50 (Photo: Getty) | Getty

Priced at only £2.50 per 375g box, the BEST Ice Cream Crunch cereal contains vitamins and minerals such as B12, D, E and iron, with one bowl containing just over 100 calories.

The cereal is made by Mornflake, who have been making breakfast cereals for over 300 years.

BEST cereal already has a celebrity following, with Love Island contestants tucking into a bowl or two during the ITV2 show. 17-year-old darts player Luke Littler has also endorsed the brand, by appearing in recent social media videos for BEST.

The Sidemen’s manager, Jordan Schwarzenberger said: “We’ve been overwhelmed with fans’ compliments and requests for more flavours and we're pleased to give the people what they want. We hope everyone loves the new Ice Cream Crunch as much as they love Choco Crunch and Caramel Gold!”

Who are Sidemen?

Sidemen are a group of British YouTubers including; KSI (Olajide “JJ” Olatunji), Miniminter (Simon Minter), Zerkaa (Joshua Bradley), TBJZ (Tobit “Tobi” Brown), Behzinga (Ethan Payne), Vikkstar123 (Vikram “Vik” Barn) and W2S (Harry Lewis).

The group became known for their YouTube videos which included challenges, sketches and commentary on video games.

Outside of YouTube the group have also launched Sidemen: The Book, Sidemen Clothing, XIX Vodka and embarked on other ventures including television appearances and music releases.

