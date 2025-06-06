The selection box contains six premium whiskies | Master of Malt

Master of Malt’s premium whisky tasting set includes six carefully selected samples from around the world — a great-value Father's Day gift for under £25.

This gorgeous set of six premium whiskies has been lovingly curated by the experts at Master of Malt, and it's on sale in time for Father's Day.

Costing just £22.95, the six 30ml samples come in cute wax-sealed bottles, all presented in a Father's Day presentation box that's available in three colours.

Aimed at seasoned whisky drinkers who like to explore new flavours from around the world, the curated mix includes a Bourbon, a Finnish rye whisky, and a Canadian Corn whisky.

Other colours and styles are available on the Master of Malt website | Master of Malt

It's a great way to compare and contrast the various styles of whisky from the world's top producers, alongside some more familiar Scottish specialities.

Buying full-sized bottles of each of these whiskies would obviously run into hundreds of pounds, so to be able to sample all six out of a presentation case for just £22.95 is such a great opportunity.

In case your Dad isn't into his continental whiskies, and you know he'd get more out of a selection of fine Scotches, there's a tartan set available at Master of Malt for the same price.

To find out more about the selection packs on offer at Master of Malt, click here.

