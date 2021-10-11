Taco Bell on Harlands Way, off High Grounds Road will be opening its doors for the first time on October 15, and the first 100 customers using the drive-thru will receive a free taco.

Customers will be able to order in advance via the Taco Bell app, website or via delivery platforms.

Head of marketing at Taco Bell UK, Lucy Dee said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Taco Bell to Worksop.

“The people of Worksop have been crying out for a Taco Bell and we’re very pleased to be able to deliver; creating local jobs despite challenging circumstances.

“We look forward to feeding residents from Friday 15th October onwards whether it be via home delivery, click and collect, takeaway or drive-thru”.