We tried out a trendy tasting menu at a swish Doncaster area boutique hotel - here's our verdict

As we drove through the wind and rain on a chilly, dark Doncaster night, it’s fair to say we were looking forward to tucking into our evening meal and spending the night away from it all safely snuggled up inside one of the area’s swishest hotels.

We were en route to the Ye Olde Bell, the roadside boutique hotel just south of Bawtry that’s stood alongside the Great North Road in the village of Barnby Moor for more than 400 years, welcoming

thousands of guests, including Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson who held his 21st birthday there, with One Direction band mate Harry Styles also in attendance that night.

But forget music stars, we were here to sample the delights of a new culinary star on the local eating out scene.

Free Press reporter Darren Burke and partner Giulia Savini enjoyed the tasting menu and an overnight break at the Ye Olde Bell.

Executive chef Terry Phillips has just taken up the reins at the venue’s Restaurant 1650 (named after the Ye Olde Bell’s creation year) – and he’s wasted no time in hand crafting some of the most delicious and delightful dishes in the region.

A personal chef at Team GB’s Olympians at London 2012 and with Chatsworth House one of the top-end venues on his CV, Terry certainly comes to the Ye Olde Bell with the pedigree.

The restaurant already has an AA Rosette and Terry has re-designed the current A La Carte menu to create a seven course tasting menu with a focus on key quality ingredients from local suppliers, sourcing seafood and fish from Whitby, meat from local butchers and vegetables from the farms that surround the hotel.

The new menu, which will change every four weeks, will feature dishes of the likes of roast duck breast, confit leg croquettes, braised sweetheart cabbage and cherries and Oyster with Guinness braised ox cheek and horseradish snow.

The Ye Olde Bell at Barnby Moor.

A vegetarian menu is also available and includes dishes such as poached and roasted heritage beetroots, coconut soil, peanut and chilli miso.

After checking in and making our way to our accommodation for the evening, the Grove Lodge (more of that later) we were eager to delve into Terry’s amazing creations.

My menu was as follows

Canapes

The Apple Trio dessert on Ye Olde Bell's tasting menu.

Seared foie gras on toasted brioche with caramelised peach

Oyster with Guinness braised ox cheek, horseradish snow

Beef carpaccio with pickled strawberry

-

Beetroot and gin cured salmon gravlax, textures of cucumber

-

Braised pork belly and cheek, textures of carrot, ginger, coriander

-

Champagne and elderflower sorbet

-

Ye Olde Bell executive chef Terry Phillips.

Roast duck breast, confit leg croquettes, braised sweetheart cabbage, cherries

-

Trio of Apple – Apple crumble tart, apple shot, appeal and calvados creme brulee

-

Coffee and truffles

Meanwhile, my partner Giulia sampled the vegetarian tasting menu which consisted of the following

Canapes

Pea and mint risotto served in parmesan taco

Cranberry pecan and goats cheese truffle

Confit pepper tart, basil creme fraiche, sundried tomato pesto

-

Sweet potato rosti, sauteed wild mushrooms, crispy quail’s egg

-

Smoked aubergine, red pepper coulis, horseradish snow

-

Champagne and eldeflower sorbet

-

Poached and roasted heritage beetroots, coconut soil, peanut and chilli miso

-

Trio of apple desserts – apple crumble tart, apple shot, apple and calvados creme brulee

-

Coffee and truffles

Served by two very attentive and friendly staff, on the night we visited, we had the smaller side dining room to ourselves.

Festively and traditionally decorated, our wood panelled and chandelier lit hideaway was the perfect spot to tuck into an array of delicately and well-thought out dishes.

There’s always a fear with a tasting menu that because portions are small, you’ll walk away still feeling hungry – but this simply wasn’t the case with our bewildering assortment of plates.

Each course was explained and introduced by the staff – and then we were left to savour a blitz of mouthwatering dishes.

Time doesn’t allow to delve into every single course in full, but personal highlights were the beautifully tender braised pork belly and the exquisite roast duck breast – exceptionally melt in the mouth meat, accompanied with the bittersweet tang of cherries and braised cabbage – it certainly had me wanting more!

Giulia meanwhile eagerly enjoyed her smoked aubergine – a dish that’s not always the most exciting – but Terry hit the spot, serving it with a red pepper coulis and horseradish snow – which as the name suggests, looked just like a little flurry of the white stuff.

The palate cleanser of champagne and eldeflower sorbet was zingy and refreshing – an absolute delight on the tongue.

Everyone knows dining out is invariably all about the fun of dessert – and again, Terry ticked all the right boxes with his apple trio creation, which we both eagerly tucked into.

The apple shot – served up in a little shot glass – was sweet and sharp at the same time, while the creme brulee had the perfect topping, all ready for that much anticipated spoon crack.

By the time the coffee and truffles came out, we were both mightily full – and thoroughly satisfied with the entire menu.

It was quite literally one little delight to savour one after the other.

With hand-crafted dishes like this, cooked and prepared with love and care, the Ye Olde Bell is very likely to be very busy with those wanting to push the boat out with some fine dining over the winter months.

Making our way back to our room through the festive finery and pausing by a huge Christmas tree in front of a roaring log fire, the temptation was there to sink in front of the flames with a glass or two – but with full bellies and the risk of falling asleep in the cosy surroundings, we headed to our accommodation.

The venue’s website says all you need to know.

“Step inside Ye Olde Bell Hotel and experience a world away from the everyday. Artfully combining striking contemporary interiors and luxurious modern comforts with all the history and character you’d expect from the remarkable building, to offer a calming retreat from the stresses of daily life.

Ye Olde Bell boasts individually designed rooms, with rich fabrics, opulent furnishings and indulgent bathrooms.”

And that’s exactly what we got with the Grove Lodge.

Set just off The Courtyard, the spacious two-storey lodges is ideal for a romantic getaway or can be connected on both levels for larger group gatherings with family and friends, a bridal party or sporting group.

It featured a lounge and mini kitchen on the ground floor, with a handcrafted oak staircase leading to a galleried double room and luxury en-suite bathroom complete with roll-top bath and walk-in power shower.

Shutting out the wind and rain lashing against the windows outside, the lights dimmed and cosily warm and with our aforementioned bellies stuffed, it wasn’t long before we both happily drifted off into the land of sleep.

The next morning, it was time to dine again – and of course, there’s nothing better than a full English cooked breakfast when the weather’s miserable outside.

Of course, the Ye Olde Bell had that box well and truly ticked too – all the usual favourites were on offer, bacon, juicy sausagaes, perfectly prepared scrambled egg and great, big fat juicy grilled tomatoes and mushrooms.

Washed down with an array of fruit juices and a piping hot pot of coffee (not to mention rounds of toast to boot) it wasn’t long before we were feeling pretty stuffed and contented again.

Sadly, the end of our all too brief stay was near and after one last warm by the fireside and a quick pic in front of the Christmas tree, it was time to head out into the autumnal weather for the short drive back to Doncaster.

Terry really is ringing the changes at the Ye Olde Bell – and with cookery like this, he’s going to be making a big noise locally for many months to come.

If you are looking to get away from it all with fine dining alongside, the Ye Olde Bell truly is a gem of the local scene.

You won’t be disappointed.

The tasting menu is served on Thursday and Friday evenings and is priced at £65 per person, or £100 with a wine flight. Bookings can be made on 01777 705121.

For more details about the Ye Olde Bell and to book, visit the website HERE