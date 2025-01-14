If you want to impress your other half and go all out this Valentine’s Day secure a booking at one of the most romantic restaurants in town.
We searched for ‘romantic’ restaurants on Tripadvisor and here’s what the results came up with.
To avoid disappointment book early to secure your table.
1. Olive Grove Bistro, Bridge Street, Worksop
Olive Grove Bistro is tucked away down a little alley with outdoor seating and fairy lights - the perfect spot for a romantic evening Photo: Submit
2. Retreat on The Row, Shireoaks Row, Shireoaks, Worksop
This bistro offers a wide range of home cooked treasures, perfect for a special meal Photo: Google
3. The Tiger Bar &Thai Restaurant (formerly Thai Cassia), Park Street, Worksop
A firm favourite with residents in the region and the perfect way to spice up your Valentine's Day Photo: Google image
4. Bombay Spice, The Green, Carlton in Lindrick
Next up we've got Carlton in Lindrick's Bombay Spice. Not only is there plenty of praise for the food - but you can also bring your own booze. Great for a relaxed romantic date night Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.