Where will you take your partner for a meal out in Worksop to celebrate Valentine's Day? (Generic photo: Adobe Stock)

VALENTINE’S DAY: The best spots for a romantic meal in Worksop

The most romantic day of the year is around the corner and if you’re planning on taking your special someone out for a meal we have compiled a list of some of the best restaurants in the Worksop area to celebrate Valentine’s Day, according to Tripadvisor.