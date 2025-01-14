Where will you take your partner for a meal out in Worksop to celebrate Valentine's Day? (Generic photo: Adobe Stock)Where will you take your partner for a meal out in Worksop to celebrate Valentine's Day? (Generic photo: Adobe Stock)
Where will you take your partner for a meal out in Worksop to celebrate Valentine's Day? (Generic photo: Adobe Stock)

VALENTINE’S DAY: The best spots for a romantic meal in Worksop

By Kate Mason
Published 14th Jan 2025, 16:21 GMT
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 16:49 GMT
The most romantic day of the year is around the corner and if you’re planning on taking your special someone out for a meal we have compiled a list of some of the best restaurants in the Worksop area to celebrate Valentine’s Day, according to Tripadvisor.

If you want to impress your other half and go all out this Valentine’s Day secure a booking at one of the most romantic restaurants in town.

We searched for ‘romantic’ restaurants on Tripadvisor and here’s what the results came up with.

To avoid disappointment book early to secure your table.

Olive Grove Bistro is tucked away down a little alley with outdoor seating and fairy lights - the perfect spot for a romantic evening

1. Olive Grove Bistro, Bridge Street, Worksop

Olive Grove Bistro is tucked away down a little alley with outdoor seating and fairy lights - the perfect spot for a romantic evening Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
This bistro offers a wide range of home cooked treasures, perfect for a special meal

2. Retreat on The Row, Shireoaks Row, Shireoaks, Worksop

This bistro offers a wide range of home cooked treasures, perfect for a special meal Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A firm favourite with residents in the region and the perfect way to spice up your Valentine's Day

3. The Tiger Bar &Thai Restaurant (formerly Thai Cassia), Park Street, Worksop

A firm favourite with residents in the region and the perfect way to spice up your Valentine's Day Photo: Google image

Photo Sales
Next up we've got Carlton in Lindrick's Bombay Spice. Not only is there plenty of praise for the food - but you can also bring your own booze. Great for a relaxed romantic date night

4. Bombay Spice, The Green, Carlton in Lindrick

Next up we've got Carlton in Lindrick's Bombay Spice. Not only is there plenty of praise for the food - but you can also bring your own booze. Great for a relaxed romantic date night Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WorksopTripAdvisor
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice