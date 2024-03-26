Try something different this Easter with delicious treats from Kelly Loves

Kelly Choi has been sharing Korean and Japanese flavours for over a decade.

The founder of Sushi Daily - Europe’s leading sushi kiosks - Kelly has introduced her favourite finds from home with the Kelly Loves range of snacks and meals: discoveries made in local stores, down bustling backstreets, around dinner tables, that evoke memories of her childhood.

But each item in the collection has to pass a test: only food good enough for her daughter makes it into the family.

Choose from Kimchi Ramen Noodles https://kellyloves.com/products/ramen-kimchi-noodles

A spokesman said: “We've brought the best of flavours together, mixed with delicious ramen noodles, to create the perfect, light easy-to-make, grab-and-go meal. So versatile, you can eat it as a snack or simply add some extra Korean ingredients to turn it into a meal.”

Seafood Ramen Noodles https://kellyloves.com/products/seafood-ramen-noodles

Following an authentic Korean recipe, each pot contains a generous serving of Seafood Ramen noodle soup. Containing a mix of herbs vegetables, Prawns, Squid, Oysters, Shrimp and delicious cooked ramen noodles in a seafood broth.

All coming together to create a delicious and flavour packed Seafood Ramen Soup - ideal meal on the go.

Senbei Crackers https://kellyloves.com/products/senbei-crackers

Satisfy your crunchy cravings with some Senbei, a classic Japanese cracker snack!

Japanese & Korean Variety Snack Box https://kellyloves.com/products/variety-snack-pack