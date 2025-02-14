Tripadvisor's 17 best cafes in and around Worksop

And in Worksop and the surrounding, area, there are plenty of little gems to choose from that stand alone from the big coroporate brands.
Here, we list 17 of the most popular in and around Worksop, based on Tripadvisor reviews – all of them recevied five-star ratings on the site and are in no particular order.
1. Piccolo Espresso Bar, Worksop
Piccolo Espresso Bar, Bridge Street, Worksop: "Undoubtedly the best coffee for miles around." Photo: Google
2. The Village Kitchen, Edwinstowe
The Village Kitchen, Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe: "This was the best accidental find I have made in years!" Photo: Google
3. Mamma Giusi's, Retford
Mamma Giusi's, Carolgate, Retford: "Coffee made with love." Photo: Mamma Giusi's Facebook
4. Molly's Tea Room, Aston
Molly's Tea Room, Godfrey Gardens, Hardwick Lane, Aston: "A hidden gem!" Photo: Google
