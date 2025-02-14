These are the top 10 cafes in and around Worksop according to Tripadvisor. Photo: OtherThese are the top 10 cafes in and around Worksop according to Tripadvisor. Photo: Other
Tripadvisor's 17 best cafes in and around Worksop

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 14th Feb 2025, 12:31 BST
We all love popping into a little cafe for a coffee and cake, breakfast or perhaps a light lunch.

And in Worksop and the surrounding, area, there are plenty of little gems to choose from that stand alone from the big coroporate brands.

Here, we list 17 of the most popular in and around Worksop, based on Tripadvisor reviews – all of them recevied five-star ratings on the site and are in no particular order.

Piccolo Espresso Bar, Bridge Street, Worksop: "Undoubtedly the best coffee for miles around."

1. Piccolo Espresso Bar, Worksop

Piccolo Espresso Bar, Bridge Street, Worksop: "Undoubtedly the best coffee for miles around." Photo: Google

The Village Kitchen, Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe: "This was the best accidental find I have made in years!"

2. The Village Kitchen, Edwinstowe

The Village Kitchen, Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe: "This was the best accidental find I have made in years!" Photo: Google

Mamma Giusi's, Carolgate, Retford: "Coffee made with love."

3. Mamma Giusi's, Retford

Mamma Giusi's, Carolgate, Retford: "Coffee made with love." Photo: Mamma Giusi's Facebook

Molly's Tea Room, Godfrey Gardens, Hardwick Lane, Aston: "A hidden gem!"

4. Molly's Tea Room, Aston

Molly's Tea Room, Godfrey Gardens, Hardwick Lane, Aston: "A hidden gem!" Photo: Google

