Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the public can now book onto a DropWorks Distillery Tour package and experience how the company is creating a new genre of unique British rum at their Welbeck-based distillery.

DropWorks Distillery, Founder and industry expert Lewis Hayes said: “Distillery Tours are so important! They allow visitors to experience first-hand how fun Rum can be, and we love showing people that there is a Rum out there for them to truly enjoy! The team have been working hard to deliver something new and different and this has resulted in world-first products and ingredients, all with quality at the forefront. We are so pleased to be able to invite you into the DropWorks Rum Distillery, right here in Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ve worked really hard to create interesting and fun tours that bring an injection of fun into what might be ‘expected’, and the reviews we’ve received even in these early days have blown us away. We are incredibly pleased that people are coming away with a whole new appreciation of Rum, because that is what it’s all about.”

Drop by North Nottinghamshire’s Pioneering Rum Distillery with Tours Now Available

The DropWorks Distillery Tour package - priced from £25pp, runs Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturdays at 12 noon, and Thursday and Fridays at 12 noon and 5pm and lasting 60 to 90 minutes.

Alternatively guests can go on a Meet the Distiller Tour for a deeper dive into the science and production, getting up close and personal with the world fist ingredients and bespoke tasters, as well as gaining some hands-on experience in the Distillery. This smaller group package is priced from £85pp, running Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 2pm.

DropWorks is Nottinghamshire’s first ever rum distillery and is driven by a strong mission to create a fresh new face for the spirit, showing the world it can be fun and accessible, and injecting a new lease of life into the drinks category.

To find out more, head over to DropWorks Distillery for more information click here