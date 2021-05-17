TOP TIER: 11 of the best restaurants in and around Worksop to visit this weekend

Whether you fancy pub grub or Indian delights – we’ve picked out a fine selection for you to sink your teeth into.
1. Food for thought
Fancy a bite to eat this weekend? Check out these highly rated restaurants Photo: Pixabay
2. The Dukes Beefeater, High Grounds Road, Worksop
Whether you’re unwinding with family or catching up with friends, Beefeater offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere that won’t stretch your budget. Contact 01909 494788 to book Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Jhinook, Central Avenue, Worksop
Silver medal goes to Indian restaurant Jhinook, in Central Avenue, Worksop Photo: Google image
4. Black Diamond, Elmton Rd, Creswell, Worksop
The popular eatery is a firm favourite securing second place. Photo: Google