TOP TIER: 11 of the best restaurants in and around Worksop to visit this weekend

By Kate Mason
Published 17th May 2021, 12:23 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 20:56 BST
If you fancy a weekend treat we’ve picked out some of the best restaurants in and around Worksop.

Whether you fancy pub grub or Indian delights – we’ve picked out a fine selection for you to sink your teeth into.

Fancy a bite to eat this weekend? Check out these highly rated restaurants

1. Food for thought

Fancy a bite to eat this weekend? Check out these highly rated restaurants

Whether you’re unwinding with family or catching up with friends, Beefeater offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere that won’t stretch your budget. Contact 01909 494788 to book

2. The Dukes Beefeater, High Grounds Road, Worksop

Whether you're unwinding with family or catching up with friends, Beefeater offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere that won't stretch your budget. Contact 01909 494788 to book

Silver medal goes to Indian restaurant Jhinook, in Central Avenue, Worksop

3. Jhinook, Central Avenue, Worksop

Silver medal goes to Indian restaurant Jhinook, in Central Avenue, Worksop

The popular eatery is a firm favourite securing second place.

4. Black Diamond, Elmton Rd, Creswell, Worksop

The popular eatery is a firm favourite securing second place.

