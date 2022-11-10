With the cold nights rolling in, it’s the perfect time of year to warm up with a spicy curry – and rest assured that Worksop has plenty of delightful options to satisfy your hunger.
Whether you’re looking for a night in front of the television with good food and I’m a Celeb, or searching for a more romantic meal out – here are the top Indian restaurants in Worksop and north Nottinghamshire according to Google reviews.
Do you agree with the list?
1. Curry House, Kilton Hill, Worksop
As we have two restaurants with the same star rating score, in sixth place comes Kilton Hill's Curry House, with an average Google rating of 3.4 stars. One user reviewed the establishment as having the "best curries in Worksop". They said: "Would definitely recommend this place, staff very friendly, food arrived on time. One very happy customer."
Photo: Google
2. Everest Tandoori, Gateford Road, Worksop
Everest Tandoori comes fifth with an average star rating of 3.8 stars on Google. While it serves more than just curries, there is particular praise for the establishment's chicken tikka, with one person stating it is "to die for".
Photo: Google
3. Bombay Spice, The Green, Carlton in Lindrick
Next up we've got Carlton in Lindrick's Bombay Spice with a star rating of 4.2 stars. Not only is there plenty of praise for the food - but you can also bring your own booze. One loyal customer wrote: "The quality of the food is consistently excellent, as is the level of service."
Photo: Google
4. Agra, Retford Road, Blyth
In third place comes Agra in Blyth, with 4.3 stars on Google. One reviewer said the establishement was "absolutely unreal". They said: "Best Indian food I've had in a long time. So fresh and the flavours were next level! Definitely be coming back and part of me doesn't want to leave."
Photo: Google