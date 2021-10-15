This is how you can get yourself a free taco today in Worksop
Popular Mexican-inspired fast food chain Taco Bell will open its doors today in Worksop.
Taco Bell on Harlands Way, off High Grounds Road will be opening its doors for the first time on October 15, and the first 100 customers using the drive-thru will receive a free taco.
Customers will be able to order in advance via the Taco Bell app, website or via delivery platforms.
Head of marketing at Taco Bell UK, Lucy Dee said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Taco Bell to Worksop.
“The people of Worksop have been crying out for a Taco Bell and we’re very pleased to be able to deliver; creating local jobs despite challenging circumstances.
“We look forward to feeding residents from Friday 15th October onwards whether it be via home delivery, click and collect, takeaway or drive-thru”.
Taco Bell Worksop will be open from 11am until late, seven days a week.