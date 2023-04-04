These are the 7 best places for a Sunday roast in Worksop this Easter according to Google reviews

If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy a roast dinner on Sunday in Worksop this Easter weekend, this list compiled from Google reviews is sure to give you some inspiration.
We took a look through all the user reviews on Google for restaurants, pubs and other eateries in Worksop that offer a sunday roast, focusing on those rated 4 stars or more.
1. Best Sunday roasts
Check out our picture gallery to discover the best in town Photo: sub
2. The Shireoaks Inn, Westgate, Worksop
The perfect place to enjoy a family meal this Easter. The Shireoaks Inn received a 4.5 star rating out of 5 based on 515 reviews. One review said: "Quality Roast,Beef top notch slow cooked and excellent value." Photo: Google Maps
3. King Edward VII, Ryton Street, Worksop
King Edward VII is a popular choice for a Sunday roast. The pub received 4.5 star review based on 213 reviews. One review read: "Great pub great atmosphere, child friendly very welcoming fab landlord and landlady." Photo: Google
4. The Butty Barn Cafe, Eastgate, Worksop
The Butty Barn Cafe serves up a cracking Sunday dinner according to Google reviews. The cafe received a 4.7 star rating on Google based on 34 reviews. One review read: "Love this place, food is fantastic and the staff are amazing. So friendly and down to earth." Photo: Google