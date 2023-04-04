News you can trust since 1895
These are the 7 best places for a Sunday roast in Worksop this Easter according to Google reviews

If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy a roast dinner on Sunday in Worksop this Easter weekend, this list compiled from Google reviews is sure to give you some inspiration.

By Kate Mason
Published 4th Apr 2023, 14:01 BST

We took a look through all the user reviews on Google for restaurants, pubs and other eateries in Worksop that offer a sunday roast, focusing on those rated 4 stars or more.

Check out our picture gallery to discover the best in town

1. Best Sunday roasts

Check out our picture gallery to discover the best in town

The perfect place to enjoy a family meal this Easter. The Shireoaks Inn received a 4.5 star rating out of 5 based on 515 reviews. One review said: "Quality Roast,Beef top notch slow cooked and excellent value."

2. The Shireoaks Inn, Westgate, Worksop

The perfect place to enjoy a family meal this Easter. The Shireoaks Inn received a 4.5 star rating out of 5 based on 515 reviews. One review said: "Quality Roast,Beef top notch slow cooked and excellent value." Photo: Google Maps

King Edward VII is a popular choice for a Sunday roast. The pub received 4.5 star review based on 213 reviews. One review read: "Great pub great atmosphere, child friendly very welcoming fab landlord and landlady."

3. King Edward VII, Ryton Street, Worksop

King Edward VII is a popular choice for a Sunday roast. The pub received 4.5 star review based on 213 reviews. One review read: "Great pub great atmosphere, child friendly very welcoming fab landlord and landlady." Photo: Google

The Butty Barn Cafe serves up a cracking Sunday dinner according to Google reviews. The cafe received a 4.7 star rating on Google based on 34 reviews. One review read: "Love this place, food is fantastic and the staff are amazing. So friendly and down to earth."

4. The Butty Barn Cafe, Eastgate, Worksop

The Butty Barn Cafe serves up a cracking Sunday dinner according to Google reviews. The cafe received a 4.7 star rating on Google based on 34 reviews. One review read: "Love this place, food is fantastic and the staff are amazing. So friendly and down to earth." Photo: Google

