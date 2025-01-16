The 10 worst areas in the East Midlands for failed food hygiene ratings named

These council areas were the worst in the region for food hygiene ❌

When looking for a new place to eat, it is incredibly important to check the venue’s food hygiene rating. And data has revealed which East Midlands council areas are the worst for below-standard establishments.

The Food Standards Agency runs the food hygiene rating scheme in partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Inspectors rate food venues on a scale of zero to five, with five representing ‘very good’ hygiene standards and zero outlining ‘urgent improvement’ is necessary.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but gives clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards. Inspectors look at the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, the cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

Establishments with a rating of two or below are determined to be below satisfactory, with improvement required.

We analysed food hygiene ratings in every council area in the East Midlands, looking at the three key categories - pubs/bars/nightclubs, restaurants/canteens/cafes and takeaways/sandwich shops.

These were the 10 council areas that were the worst for food hygiene across the three categories. The ranking has been determined based on the percentage of these establishments in each council area with a failed food hygiene rating of two or below.

There are 416 establishments in High Peak across the three key categories. Of those, 12 (2.8%) had a food hygiene rating of two or lower.

1. High Peak, Derbyshire - 2.8%

Chesterfield has 14 establishments with a food hygiene rating of two or lower, out of a total of 445 - that's 3.1%.

2. Chesterfield, Derbyshire - 3.1%

Of the 427 establishments in South Kesteven, 18 (4.2%) had a food hygiene rating of two or lower.

3. South Kesteven, Lincolnshire - 4.2%

In Leicester City, 59 of the 1,376 establishments have a food hygiene rating of two or lower - that's 4.3%.

4. Leicester City - 4.3%

