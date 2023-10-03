4 . Dower House Restaurant

Dower House Restaurant welcomes you to the best of Bangladeshi cooking. The venue, well-known for its Indian cuisine, is located at 1 Market Place, Bawtry. It has more than 600 reviews on Tripadvisor, with many reviewers praising the business for their "lovely authentic Indian food". See www.dower-house.co.uk for more details. Photo: Dower House Restaurant