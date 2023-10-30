The top 8 cafes and restaurants for brunch in and around Worksop according to reviews on Tripadvisor

3 . The Village Kitchen, Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe

This delightful tea room at Church Farm, Edwinstowe, boasts a 5 star rating on Tripadvisor. One customer wrote: "We go every week if not twice to village kitchen, we just love it. The place is a hidden gem, well not so hidden now as it’s not very often it’s quiet now! The food is amazing, honestly the best cafe around." Photo: Google