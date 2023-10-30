The top 8 cafes and restaurants for brunch in and around Worksop according to reviews on Tripadvisor

Heading out for a scrumptious brunch is the perfect way to warm up after a brisk autumn morning walk.
We’ve picked out the best brunch spots in and around Worksop, based on Tripadvisor reviews.
So whether you’ve got an appetite for avocado on toast or fancy a full English we’ve got you covered.
The Brew Shed, Carolgate, Retford
2. The Brew Shed, Carolgate, Retford
The Brew Shed received a 5 star rating on Tripadvisor based on 217 reviews. One customer wrote: "Always a pleasure. We have now been 3/4 times for drinks and food and every time it delivers. Great selection of craft beer and cider which always helps & great homemade food to go with it. A real gem in Retford." Photo: Google Maps
3. The Village Kitchen, Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe
This delightful tea room at Church Farm, Edwinstowe, boasts a 5 star rating on Tripadvisor. One customer wrote: "We go every week if not twice to village kitchen, we just love it. The place is a hidden gem, well not so hidden now as it’s not very often it’s quiet now! The food is amazing, honestly the best cafe around." Photo: Google
4. Markham Moor Inn, Great North Road, Markham Moor, Retford
Markham Moor Inn received a 5 star rreview based on 444 reviews. One review said: "Another amazing meal with superb choices friendly staff lovely atmosphere." Photo: Google Maps