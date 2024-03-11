The top 8 cafes and restaurants for brunch and breakfast in and around Worksop according to reviews on Tripadvisor

Heading out for a scrumptious brunch or breakfast is the perfect way to catch up with friends over good food and a large cup of coffee.
By Kate Mason
Published 30th Oct 2023, 17:46 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 19:18 GMT

We’ve picked out the best breakfast and brunch spots in and around Worksop, based on Tripadvisor reviews.

So whether you’ve got an appetite for avocado on toast or fancy a full English we’ve got you covered.

Best brunch spots

2. The Brew Shed, Carolgate, Retford

This delightful tea room at Church Farm, Edwinstowe, boasts a 5 star rating on Tripadvisor. One customer wrote: "We go every week if not twice to village kitchen, we just love it. The place is a hidden gem, well not so hidden now as it’s not very often it’s quiet now! The food is amazing, honestly the best cafe around."

3. The Village Kitchen, Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe

Markham Moor Inn received a 5 star rreview based on 444 reviews. One review said: "Another amazing meal with superb choices friendly staff lovely atmosphere."

4. Markham Moor Inn, Great North Road, Markham Moor, Retford

