Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Parents are asked to refrain from including certain foods in packed lunches 🧃

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Certain foods are not recommended to put in a child’s packed lunch

Not recommended foods include those high in fat, sugar, or salt

Other foods include those that pose a risk to children

Some may choose to create a packed lunch for children to take to school, rather than opt for a school lunch.

The decision to choose your child to have a pre-made lunch for dinner can be due to cost, dietary requirements of the child or other factors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it is important to ensure that the foods and drinks included in the packed lunch are healthy, filling and of course enjoyable for the child to eat.

The one thing you should never put in your child's packed lunch (Photo: Nina L/peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.com) | Nina L/peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.com

Certain schools will suggest or encourage parents to pack lunches that are full of nutrition, organic, low-fat and in general healthy for the child.

There are certain foods which are not recommended to be included in a packed lunch, or in some cases even banned by the particular school.

One thing in particular that is recommended not to include in a packed lunch, and that is grapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While grapes are healthy for children to eat, the reason that they are not recommended is actually due to the choking hazard they pose. However, if they are cut into smaller pieces and pose less of a choking risk, grapes can be safely consumed by children.

Another food which can be requested by schools not to include in a packed lunch is peanuts or peanut butter, and this is due to the fact it could cause an allergic reaction to children with a peanut allergy.

While your child may not carry a peanut allergy, the food being around someone with an allergy can cause a range of symptoms which can range from mild to life-threatening. A peanut based food product does not have to be consumed by a person with an allergy for it to cause a reaction.

Other foods which are not recommended for children’s packed lunches include; foods high in fat, sugar or salt including sweets, cakes, chocolate, and crisps. The reason for these particular foods is to encourage children to eat healthy.

If you like this story, please check out 9 healthy foods to put in your child’s packed lunch.