The little-known vodka named best in the world is now ultra cheap for Black Friday

The vodka has a near-perfect score

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The vodka has a near perfect score when tested by experts and comes in a stylish light up bottle

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When you think of premium vodka you probably think of Ciroc, Belvedere and Grey Goose. The luxury vodka brands are a byword for quality and often come with higher price tags.

True vodka afficionados will instead name a vodka labelled the best in the world by experts - and for a short time only it is cheaper than many supermarket brands in a Black Friday sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elit Vodka, sometimes called Stolichnaya Elit, is a high end luxury vodka made in Latvijas Balzams distillery in Riga and a 70cl can set you back upwards of £80. The vodka was named the best in the world by the Beverage Institute’s 2024 vodka judging, which awarded 17 gold medals and two platinum medals to vodka created around the world.

Elit came out on top with a near perfect score of 97 out of 100 in the ratings to take the title of best vodka in the world and Amazon is selling it for just £35 for a short time only in its Black Friday sale and there is even a limited edition light up version available at a knockdown price.

Elit Vodka | Elit

The vodka is unique in that it has been created by a team of women since it was first sold in 2002. Founded by Tamara Ponomarjova and Aija Zablocka it is now led by Master Blender, Ginta Muizniece. The vodka uses artisan water from deep beneath the company’s plant and uses a -18C degrees freeze filtration technique is truly special to create a particularly smooth, clear vodka.

The company says it has ‘architecturally designed’ its bottles to look good and the lack of frosting or labels is designed to showcase the vodka’s clarity in the bottle.

Shoppers looking to gift the vodka can also go for the limited edition Night bottle, which lights up at the push of a button. Usually priced at £85, it is now £60 in the Amazon Black Friday sale.