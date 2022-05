Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Grove Street Methodist Church at Grove Street, Retford, rated on April 14.

New food hygiene ratings have been given to 11 Bassetlaw establishments.

• Rated 5: Retford Golf Clubhouse at Retford Golf Club Ltd, Brecks Road, Retford, rated on April 13.

• Rated 5: Dante's Italian at 1-3, Bridgegate, Retford, rated on April 8.

• Rated 5: Leaky Teacup Ltd at 25 Bridgegate, Retford, rated on March 24.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Dominie Cross at 38 Grove Street, Retford, rated on April 8.

• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Wharf Road, Retford, rated on April 8.

• Rated 5: King William IV at Blyth Road, Oldcotes, rated on March 31.

• Rated 5: Retford Tennis Club at Retford Lawn Tennis Club, Hospital Road, Retford, rated on March 10.

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Chinese Chef at 15 Albert Road, Retford, rated on March 24.

• Rated 4: Pizza Pinos at Unit 3h, Plumtree Industrial Estate, Bawtry Road, Harworth; rated on March 23.