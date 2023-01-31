News you can trust since 1895
Here are some ideas for that romantic meal for two

The best spots for a Valentine's Day meal in Worksop

It’s the most romantic day of the year – Valentine’s Day.

By Kate Mason
2 minutes ago

If you’re planning on dining out with your significant other or planning a night out with friends we’ve got a list of the best places in Worksop to book a table.

1. 1. Thai Cassia Bar and Restaurant

Thai Cassia Bar and Restaurant is a firm favourite with residents in the region. To make a booking at the restaurant in 30 Park Street, Worksop contact 01909 476110.

2. 2. The Angel Inn, Bawtry Road, Worksop

The Angel Inn, Bawtry Road, Worksop is one of the oldest inns in England. Diners can expect homemade English food with a daily specials board. Contact 01909 591213 to make a reservation.

3. 3.The White Swan Inn, Blyth, Worksop

The White Swan Inn, Blyth, Worksop serves homemade food cooked freshly to order. Overlooking the village green the pub is located in High Street Blyth. To make a reservation call 01909 591222

4. 4. Jhinook, Central Avenue, Worksop

Jhinook, Central Avenue, Worksop serves up a variety of tasty Indian dishes. Contact 01909 482229 to book.

