The best spots for a Valentine's Day meal in Worksop

It’s the most romantic day of the year – Valentine’s Day.
If you’re planning on dining out with your significant other or planning a night out with friends we’ve got a list of the best places in Worksop to book a table.
1. 1. Thai Cassia Bar and Restaurant
Thai Cassia Bar and Restaurant is a firm favourite with residents in the region. To make a booking at the restaurant in 30 Park Street, Worksop contact 01909 476110.
2. 2. The Angel Inn, Bawtry Road, Worksop
The Angel Inn, Bawtry Road, Worksop is one of the oldest inns in England. Diners can expect homemade English food with a daily specials board. Contact 01909 591213 to make a reservation.
3. 3.The White Swan Inn, Blyth, Worksop
The White Swan Inn, Blyth, Worksop serves homemade food cooked freshly to order. Overlooking the village green the pub is located in High Street Blyth. To make a reservation call 01909 591222
4. 4. Jhinook, Central Avenue, Worksop
Jhinook, Central Avenue, Worksop serves up a variety of tasty Indian dishes. Contact 01909 482229 to book.
