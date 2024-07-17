The 28 best-rated Indian restaurants across the UK - according to the Good Food Guide

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 17th Jul 2024, 13:26 BST

The nation is known for its love of Indian food 🍛

Indian food is one of the most loved cuisines, with plenty of authentic restaurants across the UK to enjoy. 

From affordable café’s to fine dining establishments, there are truly so many Indian eateries to enjoy in all areas of the country.

Here is a list of the 28 best-rated Indian restaurants according to the Good Food Guide. 

Forest Hill, London

1. Babur

Forest Hill, London | Babur-Google

Mayfair, London

2. Bibi

Mayfair, London | Google Maps

Stockport, Greater Manchester

3. Bombay Bustle

Stockport, Greater Manchester | Bombay Bustle-Google

Stockport, Greater Manchester

4. Bombay to Mumbai

Stockport, Greater Manchester | Google Maps

