The 21 Bassetlaw restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways given new five-star food hygiene ratings

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Chocolate Kitchen at 5 West Street, Retford; rated on December 3

21 Bassetlaw establishments have been given top hygiene ratings.

• Rated 5: Cafe at 81 Scrooby Road, Bircotes; rated on December 2

• Rated 5: Tesco Family Dining Ltd at Tesco, Gateford Road, Worksop; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: Idle Valley Rural Learning Centre at Idle Valley Rural Learning Centre Off, North Road, Retford; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: Oasis Cafe at Oasis Community Centre, Longfellow Drive, Worksop; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: Spencer's at Spencers On The Square, The Square, Retford; rated on November 19

• Rated 5: Canteen Premier Foods Ltd at Premier Grocery Products Ltd, Claylands Avenue, Worksop; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: Retford Young Peoples Centre at Spa Road, Retford; rated on November 4

• Rated 5: Eurest at Solway Foods, Manton Wood Enterprise Park, Worksop; rated on August 2

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And seven ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Auntie Sheila's at All Saints Church, Church Lane, Harworth; rated on December 2

• Rated 5: Disabled access pool and snooker at 18 Newgate Street, Worksop; rated on December 1

• Rated 5: Angel Inn at Bawtry Road, Blyth, Worksop; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: Grove Mill Snooker Hall at Snooker Hall, Grove Mill, Raglan Road, Retford; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: Shireoaks Inn at 81 Westgate, Worksop; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: The Station Hotel at Carlton Road, Worksop; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: White Swan, at Main Street, Dunham On Trent; rated on October 15

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Langold Fish Bar at Doncaster Road, Langold; rated on November 18

• Rated 5: Starfish Fish & Chips at Unit J, 3 Celtic Point, Worksop; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: Manton Snack Bar at 51 Retford Road, Worksop; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Georges Fish Bar at 5 Welbeck Road, Retford; rated on November 2