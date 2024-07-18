The region of East Midlands is home to Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire and Rutland.
There are plenty of exciting and unique restaurants to suit every diner in the region, with delicious menus to enjoy.
Here is a list of the 15 top-rated restaurants in the East Midlands, as chosen by diners on TripAdvisor.
1. The Shalimar
The Shalimar on Dale Road in Matlock, has 5* rating from 4,158 reviews. TripAdvisor says: “The Shalimar restaurant is lauded for its exceptional service, with guests frequently commending the friendly staff and the personal touches that make special occasions even more memorable.” | Google Maps
2. Nawaab Saab
Nawaab Saab on Nottingham Road in Nottingham, has a 5* rating from 1,179 reviews. TripAdvisor says: “Nawaab Saab has garnered acclaim for its impeccable service, with guests consistently lauding the attentive staff and the heartfelt welcome they receive.” | Google Maps
3. Herb
Herb on Granby Street in Leicester, has a 5* rating from 1,179 reviews. TripAdvisor says: “Herb restaurant garners acclaim for its extensive vegetarian menu and authentic flavors, with guests celebrating the exceptional value for money.” | Herb-Google
4. Merchant of Venice
Merchant of Venice on Granby Street in Leicester, has a 5* rating from 544 reviews. TripAdvisor says: “Merchant Of Venice restaurant garners admiration for its top-notch service, with patrons lauding the staff's attentiveness and the warm, personal touches that elevate the dining experience.” | Merchant of Venice-Google
