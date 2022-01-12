The 12 Bassetlaw restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways given new five-star food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Bassetlaw’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Dukeries Garden Centre at Worksop Road, Holbeck, rated on December 29
• Rated 5: Worksop Golf Club at Club House, Windmill Lane, Worksop, rated on December 29
• Rated 5: Markham Moor Hotel at Markham Moor Inn, Great North Road, Markham Moor, rated on December 22
• Rated 5: Apron Cafe, Gamston Airfield, Ollerton Road, Gamston; rated on December 14
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Salvation Army, Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, rated on December 6
• Rated 5: Karas Kitchen at Galway Arms, 64 Bridgegate, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on November 29
Plus six ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Lezlis at 13 Doncaster Road, Langold, rated on January 6
• Rated 5: Aroma, Celtic Point, Worksop, rated on January 5
• Rated 5: Dominos Pizza, Scrooby Road, Bircotes, rated on December 22
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza, Celtic Point, Worksop, rated on December 17
• Rated 5: The Codfather, Bawtry Road, Harworth, rated on December 6
• Rated 5: Himalayan Curry House Takeaway, Hospital Road, Retford, rated on November 30