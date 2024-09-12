Take a trip down memory lane as the public choose their favourite nostalgic food 🍬

We took to the streets of Britain to ask the public for their favourite nostalgic food

Foods included; Pizza Pockets, Findus Crispy Pancakes and Gold Bars

The public spoke of their love for discontinued items such as Campino Sweets

Food nostalgia is an intense emotion that transports us back to the past, when enjoying a meal we previously loved.

Whether it be discontinued items or home-cooked family meals, there are many foods we consumed back in the day that we would love to taste again.

We took to UK streets to ask members of the public what their favourite nostalgic foods are.

The 11 nostalgic foods that the UK public love - including discontinued items (Photo: Adobe Stock/National World) | Adobe Stock/National World

Cherry Fizz

The fizzy cherry-flavoured pop was enjoyed by most young kids back in the day, and is still available to purchase today, although it isn’t easy to come by. A Londoner said: “My friends always used to say my mum’s house was famous for Cherry Fizz.”

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets were also an absolute childhood staple, with one Londoner commenting on how they remind him of school dinners.

Pizza Pocket

Another person from London spoke of Pizza Pockets, which are still available to buy. He said: “I haven’t had a Pizza Pocket for a very long time. I’m pretty sure they are still around, I need to bring them back into my life.”

Findus Crispy Pancakes

A woman from Newcastle chose Findus Crispy Pancakes as her favourite nostalgic food. She said: “I used to love Findus Crispy Pancakes when I was a kid. I couldn’t get enough of them!”

Campino Sweets

Although she couldn’t remember the name of the iconic sweets, a woman from Newcastle mentioned Campino Sweets which are sadly now discontinued. She said: “The little sweets that were white, red and swirly. They’re not a thing anymore.”

Fish Fingers, Smiley Faces and Beans

One man from Newcastle described the food as “British Tapas”, and joked that speaking of the nostalgic food made him hungry.

Rissole

“I remember a long time ago my mother used to make something called Rissole, which was a thick patty with minced meat, onion and breadcrumbs”, a Leeds man explained.

Freddo

A man from Manchester chose the iconic chocolate bar Freddo as his favourite nostalgic food. The chocolate bar became notorious for its difference in price over the years.

Smartie Cupcakes

One Mancunian spoke of Smarties Cupcakes, which were chocolate cupcakes with smarties placed on top. He said: “Everytime I see them I can taste them!”

Gold Bars

One person from Manchester chose McVities Gold Bar as they said: “Gold Bars were always the snack I’d find in my lunchbox.”

Treacle Sponge and Custard

Another Mancunian spoke of how Treacle Sponge and Custard was a ‘Friday treat’ as they said: “My great-grandad passed down a tradition from the war.”

What food do you miss the most from your childhood? Let us know in the comment section below 👇