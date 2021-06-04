Papas Fish and Chips, on High Hoe Road, was a firm favourite.

The 10 best places to get fish and chips in Worksop this National Fish and Chip Day - according to our readers

It’s National Fish and Chip Day so we asked our readers the best places to get the popular food in the Worksop area, and this is what you said.

By Sam Jackson
Friday, 4th June 2021, 8:00 am

With lockdown restrictions continuing to ease, we think it’s more important than ever to support our local businesses.

Looking to support your local chippy on National Fish and Chip Day? Then here are our readers’ recommendations for the best fish and chips in Worksop.

1. Shireoaks Fish and Chip Bar

Shireoaks Fish and Chip Bar, in Shireoaks was very popular among our readers.

Photo: Google

2. Jimmys

Jimmys, in Prospect Precinct, Worksop was very popular with our readers.

Photo: facebook

3. Star Fish and Chips

Star Fish and Chips, in Celtic Point, Worksop got many nominations with Worksop Guardian readers.

Photo: Google

4. Carlton Fish Bar

Carlton Fish Bar, in Carlton in Lindrick, is a firm favourite for its food.

Photo: google

