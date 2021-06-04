The 10 best places to get fish and chips in Worksop this National Fish and Chip Day - according to our readers
It’s National Fish and Chip Day so we asked our readers the best places to get the popular food in the Worksop area, and this is what you said.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 8:00 am
With lockdown restrictions continuing to ease, we think it’s more important than ever to support our local businesses.
Looking to support your local chippy on National Fish and Chip Day? Then here are our readers’ recommendations for the best fish and chips in Worksop.
Page 1 of 3