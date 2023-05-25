Tesco reveals the nation’s favourite sandwiches to celebrate British Sandwich Week

According to the supermarket’s sales data, shoppers can’t get enough of its Sausage, Bacon & Egg Triple Sandwich, with sales data revealing it to be the top choice amongst Tesco customers for the past three years, with over a million sold on average each month.

Another popular sandwich fillings from its 50+ strong range is the Triple Chicken, with sales of the option soaring by almost a fifth (19%) in the past year. Cheese & Onion, Chicken, Bacon & Stuffing, and Chicken Club are also all firm-favourites for Tesco shoppers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Surprisingly, the results show that seven of the supermarket’s top 10 bestselling sandwiches feature meat, with bacon appearing the most frequently and even Just Ham making the top 10.

A posh fish finger sandwich

Cheese & Onion is the top vegetarian sandwich choice amongst Tesco shoppers; however, the classic Tuna & Sweetcorn appears to be falling out of favour. In 2023 so far, it’s dropped out of the top ten most popular Food to Go choices for the first time in recent years.

To cater for the nation’s growing love for sandwiches, Tesco is expanding the range of options featured in its much-loved meal deal to include some limited-edition flavours for summer. Shoppers can try the Chipotle Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Shawarma Wrap or Pulled Beef and Burger Slaw Sub amongst others, which are all available in store now for a limited time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For those looking to recreate their favourite Food to Go sandwiches at home, Tesco has a variety of delicious recipes to try on Tesco Real Food, including a Posh fish-finger sandwich, Pickled egg sandwich, Katsu chicken toastie, or even a Lemongrass tofu bánh mì.

Stephanie Bacon, Food to Go Product Development Manager, and go-to ‘sandwich expert’ at Tesco said: “The sandwich is quite literally the bread and butter of our nation – it can’t be beaten! With many people going back to the office more in the past year and working from home less, we’ve made sure we have a great selection of Food to Go and Meal Deal options, so that our shoppers always have a delicious, affordable lunch.