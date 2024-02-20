News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING

Ten of the best restaurants in and around Worksop as rated by TripAdvisor reviewers

If you fancy a weekend treat we’ve picked out some of the best restaurants in and around Worksop as rated by TripAdvisor reviewers.
By Kate Mason
Published 17th May 2021, 12:23 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 16:23 GMT

To give you a few ideas of where to book, here are ten of the region’s top restaurants.

We have found some of the best places to eat in Worksop

1. Fancy a bite to eat this weekend?

We have found some of the best places to eat in Worksop Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Top spot goes to Thai Cassia Bar and Restaurant in Park Street

2. 1. Thai Cassia Bar and Restaurant

Top spot goes to Thai Cassia Bar and Restaurant in Park Street Photo: Google image

Photo Sales
Tapas restaurant The Olive Grove on Bridge Street in Worksop is in second place

3. 2. The Olive Grove, Bridge Street, Worksop

Tapas restaurant The Olive Grove on Bridge Street in Worksop is in second place Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales
Bronze medal goes to The White Swan Inn, Blyth, Worksop

4. 3. The White Swan Inn, Blyth, Worksop

Bronze medal goes to The White Swan Inn, Blyth, Worksop Photo: Google Image

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WorksopTripAdvisor