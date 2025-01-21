This breathtaking cask-strength whisky is now less than half price

The Talisker Special Release is a very exclusive dram | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This pitch-perfect whisky was a best-seller just before Christmas and now Amazon have slashed the price in time for Burns Night

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With just a week to go to Burns Night, whisky sales are on the up, but this year, standout bargains are hard to find - retailers probably know it’s when whisky fans are prepared to splash out a bit on a special dram.

So it’s great to see Amazon marking down this brilliant expression from Talisker by a whopping 56%. You can now get the Talisker 2023 Special Release for just £48, instead of the usual £110 it goes for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When a similar saving was applied before Christmas, bottles flew off Amazon’s shelves, so it’s a pleasant surprise to see the giant retailer go even further in January.

Unfortunately, other whisky bargains are thin on the ground this week, and none match the savings on the Talisker.

However, I would recommend looking at this Johnnie Walker Gold Label - a deliciously creamy and fruity dram from the master blender, available for £37 a saving on the usual price of £53. Click here to get it on Amazon.

It's always a welcome sight, then, to see a huge discount on a genuinely exclusive whisky - and we've seen a deal that has properly made our mouths water.