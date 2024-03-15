‘Raising The Dough’ brewed for local charity; In Sam’s Name

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Welbeck Abbey Brewery is launching ‘Raising the Dough’ 3.9% session ale to promote and raise funds for local men’s mental health charity In Sam’s Name.

In Sam’s Name is a talking and peer support group for men throughout Nottinghamshire who have either been through a challenging time or are currently going through issues that are affecting their mental health. The charity recently founded In Sam’s Name – For Her, a group supporting women in comparable circumstances.

On 16th October 2021 Sam “Sponge” Fisher unfortunately passed away through tragic circumstances. On the outside Sam had a lust for life but unfortunately suffered mental health issues which had a major effect on his health and well-being. Sam, Sponge, Mr Fisher as he was referred to amongst everyone was a cheeky, loveable character with a heart of gold. He would always greet you with “Alreyt Bod” a term of affection he bestowed on his friends.

Richard McHugh, charity founder stated ‘We wanted to create a safe place for males breaking the stigma of talking about their mental health and realising they are not alone. The groups allow people to share their story in a non-judgmental environment, finding strength and support from others in similar situations.’

Bakery students at the School of Artisan Food have now graduated, however their final assessment generated a vast quantity of baguettes which were shredded and used instead of malt.

Fresh and fragrant hops have been added later in the brew to create light and tropical fruity session pale with all the flavour of an American IPA.

Claire Monk, General Manager from Welbeck Abbey Brewery commented, “We are proud to be working with In Sam’s Name as male mental health is a much-maligned topic in society today and we are so lucky to have a charity providing this service in the local community.”