The Snobby Butcher Johnny Pusztai at the North Notts FoodFest in 2019.

North Notts BID’s annual North Notts FoodFest will return to the old market sqaure on Saturday July 3.

The free event will feature live demonstrations by celebrity chefs including Jean-Christophe Novelli and former Masterchef winner Laurence Henry - as well as a variety of events and artisan food market stalls run by local vendors.

The event is the latest in Bassetlaw which are aimed at providing communities with local outdoor entertainment over the summer months as lockdown restrictions ease.

The North Notts FoodFest is back in Worksp next month, after last been held in 2019.

Dozens of uniquely designed BookBenches, which have been created by local schools and artists in partnership with Wild in Art – are on display cross Worksop Retford, Harworth and Tuxford to help drive footfall towards local high streets.

Chief executive of North Notts BID, Sally Gillborn, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing an action-packed summer of events to North Nottinghamshire.

"After having to postpone them last summer throughout lockdown, these events will signify a turning point where we can come together again and celebrate the best that our community has to offer.”

Party in The Square will also be returning in Retford on August 29.

There will be an array of free entertainment and food stalls on offer, with X Factor star Alexandra Burke headlining the stage. The Bowkers will also be performing alongside Ariana Grande tribute Amilia, ABBA Sensation and Hitch.

Sally added: “It’s been a tough year for everyone, so these events are a great way to celebrate lockdown restrictions lifting while driving footfall back to town centres.

“As an extra measure, we are also placing an additional large screen at the bandstand in Kings Park so that those wanting to stay socially distant can still come along with a picnic and enjoy the event.

“We hope that these events will kickstart a return to normality and be a catalyst to reinvigorating our fantastic local businesses.”

The North Notts LitFest takes place on the week commencing September 13, with the finale on the September 19 marking the end of the BIDs summer events programme.