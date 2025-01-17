Photos: Top 9 Chinese takeaways in the Worksop area for a weekend treat

By Phoebe Cox
Published 17th Jan 2025, 09:55 BST
Anyone fancy a Chinese takeaway for tea?

Based on Google reviews, the following Chinese takeaways in the Worksop area have ratings of 4.1 to 5 stars.

So, if you're not wanting to cook this weekend and fancy a Chinese instead, we've got you covered.

We have some great Chinese takeaways in the Worksop area. (Picture: Chinese food file pic)

1. Tasty Chinese

We have some great Chinese takeaways in the Worksop area. (Picture: Chinese food file pic) Photo: Pixabay

Canton Garden Chinese Takeaway is a highly-rated takeaway located on Elmton Road in Creswell, Worksop, with a rating of 4.6 stars.

2. Canton Garden Chinese Takeaway

Canton Garden Chinese Takeaway is a highly-rated takeaway located on Elmton Road in Creswell, Worksop, with a rating of 4.6 stars. Photo: Sarah Louise - Google

Pioneer Chinese Takeaway, located in The Arcade, Long Lane, Carlton in Lindrick, Worksop, has a Google review rating of 4.6.

3. Pioneer Chinese Takeaway

Pioneer Chinese Takeaway, located in The Arcade, Long Lane, Carlton in Lindrick, Worksop, has a Google review rating of 4.6. Photo: Google Maps

Dai Family Chinese, located at 89 Raines Avenue in Worksop, is a takeaway with a 4.5-star rating on Google reviews.

4. Dai Family Chinese

Dai Family Chinese, located at 89 Raines Avenue in Worksop, is a takeaway with a 4.5-star rating on Google reviews. Photo: Dai Family Chinese

