Photos: Top 9 Chinese takeaways in the Worksop area for a weekend treat

Based on Google reviews, the following Chinese takeaways in the Worksop area have ratings of 4.1 to 5 stars.
So, if you're not wanting to cook this weekend and fancy a Chinese instead, we've got you covered.
1. Tasty Chinese
We have some great Chinese takeaways in the Worksop area. (Picture: Chinese food file pic) Photo: Pixabay
2. Canton Garden Chinese Takeaway
Canton Garden Chinese Takeaway is a highly-rated takeaway located on Elmton Road in Creswell, Worksop, with a rating of 4.6 stars. Photo: Sarah Louise - Google
3. Pioneer Chinese Takeaway
Pioneer Chinese Takeaway, located in The Arcade, Long Lane, Carlton in Lindrick, Worksop, has a Google review rating of 4.6. Photo: Google Maps
4. Dai Family Chinese
Dai Family Chinese, located at 89 Raines Avenue in Worksop, is a takeaway with a 4.5-star rating on Google reviews. Photo: Dai Family Chinese
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.