Pancake like a pro: Gousto chef shares top tips for flipping success to celebrate new pancake range.

With Pancake Day just around the corner (4th March), home cooks everywhere will soon be reaching for their whisks, hoping to create the perfect stack.

But with flipping disasters and sticky pans a common kitchen struggle, Gousto’s Lead Recipe Developer, Sophie Nahmad is here to help with tips and tricks with the recipe box also offering a “fool proof” pancake recipe range for this year.

Whether your pancakes refuse to budge, break mid-air, or end up scrambled rather than stacked, Gousto’s Sophie Nahmad has all the expert know-how you need to master the art of the perfect pancake.

The Most Common Pancake Fails & How to Fix Them

Gousto polled 2000 Brits and found that people are most likely to struggle with flipping pancakes (45%), pancakes sticking to the pan (37%), and rubbery pancakes (18%). As a result, 33% of people in the UK don’t attempt to make their own pancakes for Pancake Day. Gousto’s Lead Recipe Developer, Sophie Nahmad, shares her top tips for avoiding these common pancake fails.

Flipping Fails – Pancake Breaks or Lands Unevenly

"A perfect flip starts with the right batter - too thick, and it won’t spread; too thin, and it falls apart. When flipping, confidence is key! Loosen the edges with a spatula, then use a smooth, controlled push - not a wild toss. A steady wrist and well-prepped pancake mean the difference between a flawless flip and a folded flop." The Fix:

Batter should be smooth and pourable

Loosen edges with a spatula before flipping

Use a flat-based non-stick pan with low sides

Flip with a confident wrist motion—smooth push, not a toss

The Sticky Situation – Pancakes Sticking to the Pan

"If your pancake sticks and tears, your pan isn’t pulling its weight. A good non-stick pan with a flat base is key for even cooking and a clean lift. Lightly grease it—too much butter or oil causes uneven browning.

And don’t rush! Preheat the pan on low-medium heat before pouring batter for a golden, crisp flip instead of a torn mess."

The Fix:

Use a non-stick pan with a flat base

Lightly grease—too much fat causes uneven cooking

Preheat on low-medium heat before adding batter

A Dense Disaster – Pancakes are Rubbery, Not Fluffy

"Rubbery pancakes? Blame overmixing. Stir just until combined - lumps are fine! Overmixing develops gluten, making pancakes dense. Let the batter rest for 10 minutes to absorb moisture for a softer bite. And keep the heat at medium-low, too hot, and you’ll end up with tough pancakes." The Fix:

Don’t overmix - lumps are fine!

Let the batter rest for 10 minutes

Cook on medium-low for a fluffy texture

Ready to take your pancake game to the next level? Look no further, because this Pancake Day, Gousto is flipping tradition on its head by bringing pancakes to its recipe boxes for the very first time.

Whether you’re craving a fresh, tropical twist or a bold, sweet-meets-savory sensation, Gousto’s new offerings are designed to elevate your pancake celebrations with ease and flair.

From the Piña Colada inspired Caramelised Pineapple & Coconut Yoghurt Pancakes, bursting with fruity freshness, to the indulgent Hot Honey Butter Bacon & Fried Egg Pancakes, which perfectly balance richness and spice, these recipes make it easier than ever to whip up something spectacular at home. With pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step instructions all delivered to your door, wave goodbye to the hassle out of Pancake Day and focus on flipping, topping, and enjoying every bite.

The Gousto Pancake Day Lineup includes:

Piña Colada-Inspired Pineapple & Coconut Yoghurt Pancakes - Take Pancake Day up a notch with this Piña Colada-inspired twist. You'll caramelise pineapple with maple syrup before layering it over fluffy buttermilk pancakes with creamy coconut yoghurt. Breakfast or dessert – you decide.

Hot Honey Bacon & Fried Egg Pancakes - Pancake Day is about to get a little spicy. You'll load fluffy buttermilk pancakes with crispy bacon, a fried egg and lashings of hot honey butter for an extra kick. Have it for breakfast or a cheeky brinner if you fancy.

For pancake inspiration and to try some of the top trending pancake recipes yourself, visit the Gousto Pancake Hub.