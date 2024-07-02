Oreo shakes up snack time with new limited edition vanilla latte flavour
Coffee lovers rejoice – Oreo has introduced a new limited edition creation, Oreo Vanilla Latte flavour.
Crafted with the perfect blend of creamy double cream vanilla and vanilla latte flavour filling, these cookies are set to revolutionise snack time for coffee and cookie lovers alike.
Combining the classic crunch of OREO cookies with the mouth-watering flavour of vanilla latte, each bite promises a delightful experience that will tantalise taste-buds. Available for a limited time only, the OREO Vanilla Latte flavour cookies are perfect for every occasion, whether enjoyed with a morning cup of coffee, as an afternoon pick-me-up, or as a sweet treat to end the day.
Becky Latcham, Brand Manager for OREO at Mondelēz International, shares her excitement: “We’re absolutely thrilled to introduce OREO’s latest innovation, OREO Vanilla Latte flavour! We know OREO fans love to be playful with the way they eat their cookies so we couldn’t resist putting our own spin on the original cookie that people know and love. We can’t wait to hear what you think but it won’t be around forever, so make sure you try this limited edition flavour before it’s gone. ”
Product Information
Name: OREO Vanilla Latte flavour
Available from: mid-June
Case size: 16
RRP*: £1.39
*Retailers are free to set their own prices
