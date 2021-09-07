Readers said Topkapi in Newcastle Avenue was one of the best in the region for delivering tasty burgers and kebabs

Nine of the best takeaways according to Worksop Guardian readers

We asked and you delivered – here are the top takeaways in Worksop according to our readers.

By Kate Mason
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 10:31 am

From perfect pizzas to tasty chippies we’ve selected the most popular takeaways in Worksop after being inundated with suggestions from readers.

(Please note these are in no particular ranking order – simply a run down of some of the most popular choices).

1. Chinese delight

Happy House, Central Avenue was said to be one of the best Chinese takeaways in Worksop

2. Chippie

Carlton Fish Bar, in Carlton in Lindrick, is a firm favourite for its food.

3. Tasty treats

Smokin' Shirley's was a firm favourite amongst readers. Pictured is owner Robert Moore.

4. Spicy delight

Jhinook, Central Avenue was said to be one of the best Indian takeaways in Worksop

