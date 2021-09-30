The shop opens with a fresh new look and comfortable seating.

Greggs-lovers can expect all their freshly prepared favourites, including the popular Vegan Sausage Roll, the Vegan Sausage, Bean and CheeZe Melt and items from the new Autumn Menu.

The Retford shop will be open from 6am-7pm Monday to Saturday and 7:30am-5pm on Sundays.

Greggs have opened a new store in Retford - one of 100 new stores this year in the UK.

Shop manager Karen O'Neil said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.

“We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway, click and collect or Just Eat delivery.”

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Retford has brought twelve new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

Customers will be able to make click-and-collect orders via the Greggs Rewards app, while delivery orders can be made via Just Eat.