As part of National Curry Week we asked our readers where is the best place to get a curry in Worksop.

Here are some of the suggestions that we made on our Facebook page.

Is your favourite on the list?

1. Jhinook Jhinook, in Central Avenue, Worksop was a firm favourite with many of our readers. Photo: google Photo Sales

2. Saffron Lounge Saffron Lounge, in Ryton Street, Worksop is a favourite place to get a curry. Photo: google Photo Sales

3. Curry House A takeaway curry from Curry House, in Kilton Hill, Worksop was praised. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Worksop Spice Curries from takeaway Worksop Spice, in Newcastle Avenue were praised. Photo: Google Photo Sales