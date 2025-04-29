National BBQ Week: The 8 best butchers in and around Worksop, according to Google Reviews

By Kate Mason
Published 29th Apr 2025, 14:19 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 11:01 BST
The sun is shining so it’s time to dust off the barbecue, stoke the coals and serve up some top quality, locally soured meat to impress your family and friends.

For the 29th year running the nation is heading to the depths of the garden shed, ceremoniously removing the plastic cover and welcoming back into the garden the beloved barbecue, for National BBQ Week (May 26 – June 1).

For BBQ season, we’ve found some of the best butchers in and around Worksop to pick up some choice cuts to sizzle and serve up in the sunshine.

From barbecue packs to top quality steaks you can find everything you’re looking for to throw a barbecue to remember – the only choice left to make is medium or rare?

They are listed in no particular order. Please check individual butchers for opening times.

The sun is out and it's time to fire up the barbecue.

1. BBQ season

The sun is out and it's time to fire up the barbecue. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Chris's Quality Butchers, in the Priory Centre is packed with barbecue essentials and received 5/5 from 19 reviews.

2. Chris's Quality Butchers

Chris's Quality Butchers, in the Priory Centre is packed with barbecue essentials and received 5/5 from 19 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Welbeck Farm Shop on Welbeck, Worksop, has a 4.7 rating based on 636 reviews and is gearing up for a busy barbecue season.

3. Welbeck Farm Shop

Welbeck Farm Shop on Welbeck, Worksop, has a 4.7 rating based on 636 reviews and is gearing up for a busy barbecue season. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales
Robert Bowring, in Victoria Street, Shirebrook, received 4.8 star rating based on 20 reviews.

4. Robert Bowring

Robert Bowring, in Victoria Street, Shirebrook, received 4.8 star rating based on 20 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Worksop
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice