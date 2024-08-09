Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is nothing better than grabbing a coffee to-go ☕

My top place to visit for a coffee is Starbucks - I am a huge fan of its Pumpkin Spice Latte

McDonald’s has a McCafé range with delicious coffees included

Many coffee houses and take-away chains offer exciting variations of coffee

I love to grab a coffee on the go, whether that be by visiting a coffee house or even a fast food chain.

Coffee wakes me up, but it also helps that I absolutely love the taste of it, with a preference towards a strong coffee with the addition of a sweet syrup.

As someone who always ensures they have a coffee in hand, it's safe to say that I have tried the coffee offerings from most chains, from Starbucks to Greggs.

While some places are known for their delicious coffee beverages, from the usual hot cuppa to iced versions, food chains are also known for making excellent coffee.

Here is my ranking of my top five places to visit for a cup of coffee to take-away.

My top five places to visit for a take-away coffee - including Starbucks, Greggs and McDonald’s (Photo: LimeSky - stock.adobe.com) | LimeSky - stock.adobe.com

Starbucks

Starbucks are the absolute winners of the coffee industry in my opinion. Not only is their coffee the best in regards to taste, they also offer many different variations and flavours to try. Starbucks is almost my second home, especially in the autumn months when the Pumpkin Spice Latte makes a return.

Costa Coffee

Second place for me is Costa Coffee, another brilliant coffee house that can be found on the high street. Like Starbucks, Costa Coffee always launches brand-new exciting additions to their menu, as well as customisable drinks. I absolutely love a latte from Costa Coffee.

McDonald’s

Although McDonald’s is definitely more known for its burgers and nuggets, it actually does coffee very well. I especially love to grab and McDonald’s coffee when visiting for a breakfast, which goes down a treat with the pancakes and syrup.

Greggs

Another surprising inclusion in my top five is legendary bakery chain Greggs. Funnily enough a few years ago I was not a fan of a Greggs coffee and would rather opt for an orange juice when enjoying a morning Greggs. However, Greggs seems to have changed its coffee in recent years and it has now secured itself in my top five list.

Caffè Nero

Finally, Caffè Nero rounds off my top five ranking. The coffee house certainly knows how to brew an excellent cup of coffee. Although I like my coffee strong, I do find Caffè Nero’s to be a bit too powerful for me, hence its place in my ranking. However, I still absolutely love it.

Where is your favourite place to visit for coffee? Let us know in the comment section below 👇