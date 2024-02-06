Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Customers can choose from a selection of starters, mains, sides, desserts and wines from The Best range.

Savvy customers can save over £21 - better than half price (59 per cent) - compared to buying the most expensive items separately.

To kick-off the night, couples can choose from smoked salmon verrines, tempura prawns, scotch eggs, vegan Mediterranean antipasti, a chicken parfait with a pink peppercorn & champagne glaze, and a camembert tear & share bread.

Mains include a lightly smoked Scottish salmon with pink peppercorn butter, beef en croute, pork fillet wrapped in prosciutto, slow cooked lamb shanks with Chianti red wine and rosemary, chicken parmigiana, 30-day matured rump steaks, and mac & cheese.

Tempting sides include triple cooked chunky chips, an indulgent parmesan & truffle mash, a medley of green vegetables, creamy dauphinoise, cauliflower cheese, ciabatta sticks and carrots smothered with acacia honey butter.

Lovebirds can end their romantic meal with a wide array of desserts, including raspberry profiteroles, black forest, lemon and zillionaire cheesecakes, raspberry panna cotta pots, chocolate cakes, and a selection of cheese for those who prefer something savoury.

And to toast the most romantic night of the year - there’s something to suit all tipple taste buds.

From a selection of award-winning wines, fizz and beer to soft drinks too, including an alcohol-free sparkling rosé, a choice of lemonades, pressé and ginger beer.

Gareth Lloyd, Head of Marketing Events, at Morrisons, said; “For couples looking to dine-in this Valentine’s Day, we’ve worked hard to create a menu of indulgent and quality products for the biggest date-night of the year.

"Our carefully selected ingredients and chef-inspired creations will help our customers celebrate the romantic occasion in style, while still offering great value.”

Morrisons The Best Dine in for Two Valentine’s Meal Deal costs £15 for More Card customers and online shoppers, and £17 for non-More Card holders in-store. Available from in-store and online nationwide 8th February.